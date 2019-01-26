The Ringgold Lady Tigers suffered a heartbreaking 34-32 home loss to North Murray in a defensive battle between two of the region's top teams on Friday night.
Rachel Lopez led the Lady Tigers (16-7, 12-2) with 11 points. Rachel Akers had eight points and six rebounds. Maggie Reed had five points and five rebounds, while Riley Nayadley picked up five points, four rebounds, four steals and two blocks. Sydney Pittman finished with three points and three assists and Shelby Cole had eight rebounds and four steals to go with her one point.
The loss sets up an enormous late-season matchup at Coahulla Creek (11-2 in region play) on Saturday at 3 p.m. The two teams are at the top of the 6-AAA standings with just two region losses each, one game ahead of North Murray.
Ringgold still has a game with Murray County left on its schedule, while Coahulla Creek will still have to face Calhoun and Haralson County in the regular season.
North Murray boys 62, Ringgold 55
The Tigers nearly rallied from a 17-point second-half deficit on Friday night, but were ultimately beaten by the region-leading Mountaineers.
North Murray enjoyed a 29-17 lead at halftime and boosted its lead to 43-26 late in the third quarter.
Ringgold (10-13, 6-8) would trim that deficit down to a dozen points by the end of the period and three 3-pointers early in the fourth quarter would shave the Mountaineers' lead all the way down to five at 49-44.
The Tigers would eventually get it down to a one-possession game at 51-48, but North Murray would end the game on a 14-4 run to stay atop the region standings at 13-2 (20-4 overall).
Individual scoring had not been provided as of press time. The Tigers' game with Coahulla Creek on Saturday will tip off at approximately 4:30 p.m. in Varnell.