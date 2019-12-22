The Ringgold Lady Tigers wrapped up a tough weekend at Beech High School in Hendersonville, Tenn. with a 55-50 loss to Cane Ridge on Saturday.
Ringgold (6-7) took a 32-22 lead at halftime, but were outscored 15-2 coming out of the locker room and 23-16 in the fourth period. Cane Ridge helped itself by going 10 of 12 at the free throw line during the game.
Rachel Akers had 13 points, five rebounds and two steals for the Lady Tigers. Sydney Pittman had a solid day with 10 points, seven assists, six rebounds and six steals, while Riley Nayadley finished with nine points.
Gordon Lee boys 52, Ringgold 47
In the third-place game of the South Crest Bank Holiday Tournament in Chickamauga, the Tigers held a 25-19 advantage at halftime and were up 39-34 going into the fourth quarter. However, they were outscored 18-8 in the quarter as the Trojans rallied for the win.
Logan Hullender connected on five 3-pointers and had a game-high 19 points for Ringgold (3-10). O'Reilly Matthews was second on the team with 11 points and Colter Long chipped in with nine.
Both Ringgold teams will be back in action on Jan. 3 when they host Murray County in a pair of Region 6-AAA games.