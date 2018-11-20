The Ringgold Tigers opened play in the Ridgeland Thanksgiving Classic on Monday and lead wire-to-wire in a 72-52 victory over Chattanooga Notre Dame.
Ringgold erupted for 24 first-quarter points and built a 41-20 lead at intermission. The Irish would get no closer than 15 points in the second half as the Tigers (1-1) coasted to the victory.
Logan Hullender and Blake Goldsmith had 19 points apiece in the victory, while Cade Nayadley added 15 points. Jackson House had five points, followed by Dalton Green with four. Logan Murphy and Daniel Fow had three points apiece, with Colin Mountjoy adding the last two.
Ringgold will play again on Wednesday night as they take on the host Panthers at 8:30 p.m.
In the girls' game, the Lady Tigers got 19 points from Rachel Akers, eight coming in the first quarter, as they took care of Notre Dame, 53-44.
Riley Nayadley had 13 points. Shelby Cole dropped in 11 points, while Sydney Pittman and Maggie Reed had five points each.
The Lady Tigers are scheduled to take on the Ridgeland Lady Panthers Wednesday at 7 p.m. on the final night of the Ridgeland Thanksgiving Classic.