The Gordon Lee Trojans and Ringgold Tigers gave basketball fans in Chickamauga a pre-Christmas stocking stuffer on Tuesday night as Ringgold claimed an exciting 53-46 overtime win over the home team.
A tight battle throughout, Gordon Lee (2-8) led 17-16 at halftime, but the two teams would go into the fourth quarter knotted up at 32 apiece.
Down 44-43 with 42 seconds left to play, Gordon Lee got the ball to Justin Wooden on the wing and the senior drained a 3-pointer with 30 seconds remaining to put the Trojans up by two. Gordon Lee would play extremely tight defense after the change of possession, refusing to give up an open look and forcing Ringgold to call timeout with five seconds left in regulation.
But coming out of the break, the Tigers (6-5) got the ball to Dalton Green who drew the defense before kicking it out to Cade Nayadley at the free throw line. The junior would connect on the 15-foot jumper to tie the score and send the game to overtime.
Both teams would go nearly two minutes without scoring in the extra session before Blake Goldsmith drew a foul on the baseline and made both shots the put the Tigers in front, 48-46. Following a Gordon Lee miss, Logan Hullender would connect on a shot to boost the lead to four and Nayadley would find the net following another Gordon Lee miss to put Ringgold ahead by six with 54 seconds left to play.
After the Trojans failed to connect on a 3-point try from the corner, Gordon Lee would be forced to put Hullender on the line with 19.3 seconds to play. The Ringgold guard then hit the front end of the one-and-one to account for what would ultimately be the final point of the game.
Nayadley had 19 points in the victory. Goldsmith finished with 14, while Hullender scored all 11 of his points in the fourth period and overtime. Jackson House added five points. Green added two and Kobi Baker finished with one.
Sam Norton drained five 3-pointers and led Gordon Lee with 15 points. Wooden finished with 12 points. Robert Napier and Wiley Heming had five points apiece, followed by Jake Poindexter with five and Weston Beagles with two.
The first game of the night saw the Lady Tigers claim their 10th victory in a row, but not before getting a battle from the Lady Trojans, 44-32.
Rachel Akers had 14 points, 10 rebounds and five steals for Ringgold, now 10-1 overall. Maggie Reed also had 14 points, while Rachel Lopez finished with six. Faith Bryson added three points. Sydney Pittman had two and Riley Nayadley added one in the victory.
Gracie O'Neal led Gordon Lee (1-10) with 11 points. Emma McGraw had seven points. Skye Alexander and Sadie Gasaway had six points apiece, while Addison Sturdivant finished the scoring with two points.
Gordon Lee will travel to Ridgeland on Friday night, while Ringgold's teams will not see action again until a pair of tournaments in Orlando, Fla. starting Dec. 27.