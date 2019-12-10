The Ringgold Lady Tigers dropped their second consecutive Region 6-AAA contest after a 54-46 loss at Calhoun on Tuesday night.
Ringgold led 16-13 after the end of the first quarter, but the Lady Jackets would tie things up at 27 apiece by halftime before outscoring the Lady Tigers 27-19 in the second half.
Britiya Curtis had 20 points for Calhoun, while Anna George finished with 12 points.
Rachel Akers paced Ringgold (3-4, 2-2) with 16 points. She also finished with six steals, four rebounds and three assists. Sarah Headrick added 10 points, while Sydney Pittman had seven points to go with five steals and five assists.
The nightcap saw the Jackets hand the Tigers a 65-26 defeat, dropping Ringgold to 1-6 overall and 0-4 in region play. Individual scoring had not been provided as of press time.
Ringgold will be back at home on Friday to take on region and county rival LFO in a doubleheader before heading to Tallapoosa on Saturday night to square off with Haralson County.