Both the Ringgold Tigers and Lady Tigers went into Friday night's Region 6-AAA semifinals knowing their spots in the Class 3A state tournament were already secure.
They will go into Saturday's games knowing that they will both open the state playoffs on the road.
The top-seeded Lady Tigers saw fourth-seeded Sonoraville race out to a 24-10 lead after the first quarter and never let up in a 65-41 victory that put the Lady Phoenix into the region championship game.
Sonoraville got 23 points from Alexa Geary and they finished with seven three-pointers as a team.
Rachel Akers had 16 points to lead Ringgold (18-8). Maggie Reed added nine points and Riley Nayadley finished with six. Rachel Lopez ended her night with four points, while Shelby Cole, Addi Broome and Sydney Pittman had two points each.
Ringgold will take on North Murray in the third-place game at 3 p.m. on Saturday at Ringgold High School, while Sonoraville will face Coahulla Creek in the championship game at 6 p.m.
North Murray boys 61, Ringgold 52
The fifth-seeded Tigers will also play in the consolation game on Saturday, despite 18 points from Cade Nayadley, 14 from Logan Hullender and 12 from Chandler Johnson in a loss to the top-seeded Mountaineers.
Ringgold (13-15) will take on third-seeded Coahulla Creek at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, while North Murray and second-seeded Calhoun will battle it out for the region championship at 7:30.