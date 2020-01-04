The Ringgold Lady Tigers led by just six points, 38-32, after three quarters on Friday, but outscored visiting Murray County 21-4 over the final eight minutes to pick up a 59-41 region win in Ringgold.
Maggie Reed scored a game-high 15 points for the Lady Tigers, who evened their overall record at 7-7, but improved to 6-2 in 6-AAA. Rachel Akers scored 13 points and grabbed five rebounds. Shelby Cole had 11 points, four rebounds and five steals, while Sydney Pittman scored nine points and dished out six assists.
In the nightcap, the Tigers gave the Indians all they wanted before finally falling, 53-51.
Logan Hullender had 17 points for Ringgold (3-11, 1-7) in the loss. O'Reilly Matthews went for 16 points and Chandler Johnson finished with 10.
Ringgold will load up the buses on Saturday for the short drive to Heritage. The varsity girls' game will begin at 6 p.m. with the boys' game scheduled to follow.