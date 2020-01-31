The Ringgold Lady Tigers headed to Tennessee for a pre-Christmas tournament back in December and dropped three straight games in the Volunteer State, returning to northwest Georgia with a 6-7 overall record.
They haven't lost since.
The Blue-and-White capped an 11-0 month of January with a 41-33 non-region home victory over Heritage in front of a packed David Moss Gymnasium on Friday night.
Ringgold led by five points after a low-scoring first quarter and they would go into halftime up 18-12. They would continue to methodically distance themselves from the Lady Generals throughout much of the second half before coasting to the victory.
Rachel Akers had 17 points, 10 rebounds and three steals. Riley Nayadley finished with 11 points and Rachel Lopez scored eight. Maggie Reed and Shelby Cole both had two points with Cole grabbing nine rebounds. Sydney Pittman scored the other point for Ringgold and blocked a pair of shots.
Ringgold (17-7) will be the No. 1 seed in next week's Region 6-AAA tournament at North Murray High School. They will receive a bye to the semifinals and aren't expected to play again until Friday night at 7 p.m.
Heritage (7-18) got 14 points from Gracie Murray, six from Lauren Mock, three each from Sydnee St. John, Bailey Christol and Morgan Phillips and two apiece from Riley Kokinda and Brooke Matherly.
The Lady Generals will face LaFayette in the opening round of the Region 6-AAAA tournament at Southeast Whitfield High School Monday at 4:30 p.m. The winner of the game will qualify for the state playoffs and earn a Thursday night semifinal match-up against top-seeded Gilmer.
Heritage boys 65, Ringgold 44
The second game of the evening saw the Tigers take a 12-8 lead after the first quarter. However, the Generals would come back to tie the game at 19 apiece and they would use a 9-4 run late in the second quarter to forge a 28-23 lead at intermission.
Ringgold would cut the deficit down to 32-30 early in the third stanza, but the Generals would score eight unanswered points, capped by a 3-pointer from Caden Snyder with 2:12 left in the quarter. Snyder would bury another three-ball just over a minute later and Cooper Terry's drive to the basket in the waning seconds of the period ended a 13-2 run and gave Heritage a 45-32 lead going into the final quarter.
The visitors would stretch things out from there before going on to the victory. Terry and Cade Collins scored 14 points apiece in the win, while Kobe McAlister went for 10. Cade Kiiniry finished with seven points. Snyder added six, followed by Carson Palmer with five, Mitchell Kennedy with four, Ty Loveless with three and Kaden Swope with two.
Heritage (11-14) will open the 6-AAAA tournament at Southeast Whitfield Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. against Gilmer. The winner will qualify for the state tournament and will face top-seeded LaFayette Thursday night at 8:30 in the semifinals.
Ringgold (6-18) got 17 points from Logan Hullender, who also reached the 1,000-point mark for his career on a basket midway through the third quarter. Jayden Williams had nine points. Chandler Johnson finished with six. Brevin Massengale added four, while Tyler Camp, Colter Long, O'Reilly Matthews and Jordan Wideman scored two apiece.
The Tigers are scheduled to play in the 6-AAA tournament at North Murray on Monday night at 7:30 against Haralson County. The winner will advance to take on Sonoraville Tuesday at 8:30.