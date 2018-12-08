The Ringgold Lady Tigers, coming off a big, emotional, one-point win at LFO on Friday night, made it seven wins in a row with a 59-44 home victory over Haralson County on Saturday.
Sydney Pittman had 13 points for the Lady Tigers (7-1, 5-0). Rachel Lopez had 11 points and seven steals, while Riley Nayadley finished with 11 points, six steals and eight deflected passes. Maggie Reed and Rachel Akers had eight points each. Shelby Cole finished with six and Addi Broome chipped in with two.
In the nightcap, the Tigers (4-4, 2-3) got back on track with a 77-49 thumping of the Rebels.
Blake Goldsmith had 16 points, followed by Cade Nayadley with 15. Logan Hullender had nine points and Dalton Green finished with eight.
Ringgold will head to Chatsworth on Tuesday for a big region doubleheader at North Murray.