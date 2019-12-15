The Ringgold Lady Tigers traveled to Tallapoosa on Saturday, hoping to avoid a letdown after Friday night's county rivalry win over LFO...and avoid one they did.
Ringgold improved to 5-4 overall and 4-2 in Region 6-AAA after a thoroughly dominant 55-19 win over the Lady Rebels of Haralson County.
Rachel Akers came through with a 21-point, 10-rebound double-double. Sydney Pittman dropped in 10 points to go with six rebounds, four assists and three steals. Riley Nayadley had seven points, two assists and two steals, while Shelby Cole had two steals and two assists to go with her four points.
Ringgold boys 51, Haralson County 41
The nightcap saw the Tigers collect their second victory of the season and their first in region play. Ringgold (2-7, 1-5) held the Rebels to just eight points in the fourth quarter after finding itself in a 21-21 tie at intermission.
Individual scoring had not been provided as of press time.
Ringgold will be at home on Tuesday to take on North Murray in a region doubleheader.