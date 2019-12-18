The Ringgold Lady Tigers picked up where they left off last week with a solid 64-33 victory over visiting North Murray in a Region 6-AAA game on Tuesday night.
Rachel Akers had another double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Riley Nayadley also had 12 points in the victory. Sydney Pittman finished with 11 points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals, while Maggie Reed and Shelby Cole had eight points each as Ringgold improved to 6-4 overall and 5-2 in region play.
North Murray boys 62, Ringgold 36
The Mountaineers took the nightcap and dropped the Tigers to 2-8 overall and 1-6 in Region 6-AAA. Individual scoring had not been provided as of press time.