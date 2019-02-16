An 18-win season came to an abrupt end for the Ringgold Lady Tigers in Norcross on Friday night as they dropped a 61-47 decision to Region 7 champion Greater Atlanta Christian in the first round of the Class 3A state playoffs.
The Lady Spartans (17-11) led by just one point, 13-12, at the end of the first quarter, but limited the Lady Tigers to just four points in the second as they took a 26-16 lead into the locker room.
Ringgold came out firing in the third quarter, putting up 23 points in the period. However, GAC would match them with a 23-point period of its own and then kept the Lady Tigers at arm's length over the final eight minutes to secure the victory.
Rachel Akers finished with 16 points, 10 rebounds and four assists for Ringgold, who finished 18-10 on the season without a single senior on the roster.
Maggie Reed had 12 points. Riley Nayadley had nine points and six rebounds. Rachel Lopez and Sydney Pittman had four points each, while Shelby Cole rounded out the scoring with two points.