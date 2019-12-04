The Ringgold Lady Tigers came into Tuesday's Region 6-AAA opener ranked No. 9 in the state and showed why with a dominant 72-29 victory at home over Adairsville.
The Blue-and-White piled up 37 first-half points, while holding the visiting Lady Tigers to just six points in the first 16 minutes.
Shelby Cole had 11 points and five assists for Ringgold. Rachel Akers also finished with 11 points and grabbed five rebounds. Sydney Pittman and Rachel Lopez had 10 points apiece and Addi Broome finished with eight as 12 different players scored for the home team. Ringgold (2-2, 1-0) also collected 33 steals as a team.
Adairsville boys 61, Ringgold 40
The Tigers fell to 1-3 overall and 0-1 in region play with the loss. O'Reilly Matthews had 14 points to pace Ringgold.
Ringgold will be back in action on Friday with a home doubleheader against Sonoraville before Coahulla Creek pays a visit to Catoosa County just 24 hours later. Friday night's girls' contest will be a battle of state-ranked teams as the Lady Phoenix are currently ranked No. 8 in Class 3A.