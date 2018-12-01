The Sonoraville Lady Phoenix welcomed the Ringgold Lady Tigers to Calhoun on Friday night, looking to prove that they were worthy of their Class 3A No. 9 ranking by Score Atlanta.
Ringgold had other ideas.
The Lady Tigers built a 30-19 advantage at halftime and held off the home team to score an impressive 58-54 victory as they moved to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in Region 6-AAA.
Rachel Akers scored 16 of her 20 points in the second half, including 10 points in the fourth quarter, while adding 10 rebounds in the victory. Sydney Pittman had a near triple-double with eight points, nine rebounds and 10 assists, while freshman Rachel Lopez scored 10 points and dished out four assists.
Faith Bryson had six points and two blocks. Riley Nayadley had six points and nine rebounds. Shelby Cole finished with four points, while two points each from Baileigh Pitts and Addi Broome rounded out the scoring.
Ringgold also shot an impressive 10-of-14 from the free throw line in the game.
The Tigers, however, could not make it a clean sweep as they were edged out by the Phoenix, 54-49, in the nightcap.
Logan Hullender had 19 points and Blake Goldsmith picked up 17 points for Ringgold (3-2, 1-1). Cade Nayadley added eight points in the loss.
Ringgold will be back at home this Tuesday for a 6 p.m. region doubleheader against Calhoun.