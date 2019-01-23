The Ringgold Lady Tigers maintained their lead in the Region 6-AAA standings on Tuesday, but not before surviving a major scare in Tallapoosa.
Ringgold led 33-23 to start the fourth quarter, but had to hang on for a 43-39 victory at Haralson County to move to 16-6 overall and 12-1 in region play.
Sydney Pittman had a big night with 19 points, eight rebounds and seven steals. She also went 6-of-8 at the free throw line. Rachel Akers had 12 points and two rebounds to contribute to the win. Shelby Cole and Maggie Reed both added four points, while Riley Nayadley and Rachel Lopez both had two points.
Haralson County boys 54, Ringgold 42
The Tigers could not avoid the upset in the nightcap as they dropped to 10-12 overall and 6-7 in region play. Individual scoring had not been provided as of press time.
Ringgold will host North Murray in a doubleheader on Friday, starting at 7 p.m.