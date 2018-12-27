The Ringgold Lady Tigers had a 10-game winning streak snapped Thursday morning with a 47-44 loss to Medina Senior (Ohio) in the KSA Events Tournament in Orlando, Fla.
Ringgold led 39-37 going into the fourth quarter, but managed just five points in the final period. Maggie Reed had a team-high 17 points for the Lady Tigers (10-2), while adding three steals. Riley Nayadley had 10 points, three rebounds and two steals. Rachel Akers had six points and six rebounds, while Faith Bryson scored six points and dished out four assists.
Ringgold will play again on Friday at 2 p.m. Their opponent was unknown as of press time.
The Ringgold boys are also in Orlando for The Rock Holiday Classic. They are scheduled play Windermere Prep out of Florida later tonight.