The Ringgold Lady Tigers improved to 12-7 overall and 10-2 in Region 6-AAA play after a hard-fought 50-46 win over Calhoun Tuesday night in Ringgold.
It was a sixth victory in a row for Ringgold, who avenged a loss to the Lady Jackets earlier this season.
Ringgold outscored Calhoun 16-6 in the second quarter to take a 26-17 lead into the locker room. They would hold on in the second half, thanks to an exceptional night at the free throw line. The Lady Tigers were 14 of 15 during the game and a perfect 7 of 7 in the fourth quarter.
Rachel Akers, who passed the 1,000-point mark for her career this past Saturday, led the way with 16 points and eight rebounds. Riley Nayadley had 12 points, six rebounds and three steals, while Sydney Pittman scored seven points and dished out seven assists.
Maggie Reed had six points. Shelby Cole scored four points and helped out with four steals and two blocks. Rachel Lopez had three points and Sarah Headrick rounded out the scoring with two.
Calhoun boys 75, Ringgold 55
The Tigers were unable to complete the sweep as they fell to 5-14 overall and 2-10 in region play with a loss in the nightcap.
Logan Hullender scored 24 points for the Tigers. Chandler Johnson had 14 and O'Reilly Matthews finished with nine.
Ringgold will make the short drive to Fort Oglethorpe on Friday night to square off with county and region rival LFO.