Coming off a heartbreaking two-point home loss to North Murray on Friday night, the Ringgold Lady Tigers traveled to Varnell on Saturday afternoon for a huge game at Coahulla Creek with major playoff implications.
Led by 16 points and four rebounds from Maggie Reed, Ringgold roared to a 54-31 win over the Lady Colts, keeping their dreams of the No. 1 seed in the Region 6-AAA tournament intact.
Rachel Akers had 11 points, eight rebounds and one blocked shot. Shelby Cole poured in nine points to go with 12 rebounds and two steals and Rachel Lopez picked up eight points and three rebounds. Sydney Pittman had five points, four assists and grabbed 10 boards, while Riley Nayadley finished with four points, three rebounds and two assists for the Lady Tigers (17-7, 13-2).
Ringgold dropped the second game of the doubleheader, 63-46, as the Tigers fell to 10-14 overall and 6-9 in region play. Individual scoring had not been provided as of press time.
The Blue-and-White will close out the regular season on Tuesday as they head to Chatsworth to take on Murray County. The girls' game will tip off at 6 p.m. A Ringgold victory will give the Lady Tigers the tournament's top seed.