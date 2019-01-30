Of all the big victories that the Ringgold Lady Tigers have enjoyed this season, Wednesday night's win in Chatsworth was probably the biggest of them all.
Not only did Ringgold's 47-43 victory at Murray County secure the top overall seed in next week's Region 6-AAA tournament, not only did it give the Blue-and-White a bye to the region semifinals and not only did it secure an automatic berth in the Class 3A state tournament, but it also assured that Ringgold High School's teams will get to play all its region tournament games at home.
With the girls' regular-season region champion getting to host this year's tournament (both boys and girls), Ringgold overcame a 24-21 deficit at halftime to beat the Lady Indians.
Rachel Akers had 15 points, 11 rebounds and four assists for the Lady Tigers (18-7, 14-2) in their regular season finale. Rachel Lopez had nine points and four steals. Riley Nayadley had nine points and four rebounds, while Sydney Pittman had eight points and seven assists. Four points from Shelby Cole and two from Maggie Reed rounded out the scoring.
The Lady Tigers will now sit and wait to see who emerges to face them in a 7 p.m. semifinal game on Friday night.
Ringgold boys 52, Murray County 51
The Tigers were able to close out their regular season with a one-point win behind a huge night from Jackson House, who torched the nets for 23 points. Blake Goldsmith added 11 points and Logan Hullender had 10 in the victory.
Ringgold (11-14, 7-9) will now wait to see where they will be seeded in the region standings. Those seedings will not be known until the completion of the entire region slate on Friday.