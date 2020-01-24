The Ringgold Lady Tigers added to their late-season winning streak on Friday night with a dominant 53-24 win over North Murray in Chatsworth.
Ringgold (15-7, 13-2) has now won nine consecutive games with just two games left in the regular season.
Defense was the story on Friday as they held the Lady Mountaineers to just three points in the first half.
Rachel Akers led the way with 15 points. Riley Nayadley added 11 points and seven rebounds. Sydney Pittman finished with 10 points, five rebounds and five assists. Rachel Lopez chipped in with seven points and Maggie Reed had three to round out the scoring.
North Murray boys 62, Ringgold 47
The Tigers trailed 24-20 at halftime, but were outscored 20-7 in the third quarter as they dropped the game to the Mountaineers.
Logan Hullender had 17 points, while O'Reilly Matthews finished with 14 points for Ringgold (6-16, 3-12).
Ringgold will play their final road games of the regular season on Tuesday when they travel back to Chatsworth to take on Murray County.