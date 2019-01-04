Fresh off a few days of sun, fun and basketball in Orlando, Florida, the Ringgold Lady Tigers returned home on Friday and picked up where they left off in 2018.
The Lady Tigers moved to 12-3 overall and ran their 6-AAA mark to 8-0 at the halfway point of the region slate with a dominant 51-24 victory over Adairsville. The Lady Tigers led by just two points at the end of the first quarter, but outscored the visitors in the second period, 19-6, to pull away.
Sydney Pittman had 12 points, six steals and four assists in the win. Maggie Reed and Shelby Cole had 11 points apiece with Reed chipping in with five steals. Rachel Akers had eight points and a team-high 13 rebounds, while Riley Nayadley had six points to go with 11 boards and seven steals. Rachel Lopez chipped in with three points, three steals and four boards.
Details on the boys' game had not been reported as of press time.