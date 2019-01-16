The Ringgold Lady Tigers got a battle from Calhoun on Tuesday, but left the Jackets' Nest with their 10th Region 6-AAA win of the year, 54-47.
Ringgold (14-5, 10-1) led by four points at the end of the first quarter and extended its lead to 29-15 at halftime. Calhoun would cut into the lead in the third quarter, but the Lady Tigers would play the Lady Jackets even in the fourth quarter to hang on for the win.
Riley Nayadley had 13 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals in the victory. Rachel Akers had 11 points and four rebounds, while Shelby Cole had nine points, seven rebounds and three steals.
Maggie Reed finished eight points. Sydney Pittman had six points to go with six rebounds, four steals and three assists. Rachel Lopez scored four points, but also contributed seven steals and five assists, while Baileigh Pitts had three points.
Calhoun boys 71, Ringgold 37
The Jackets took control early and never looked back in a region win over Tigers, who dropped to 9-10 overall and 5-6 in region play.
Individual scoring for the Tigers had not been provided as of press time.
Ringgold will be home on Friday to face county rival LFO, starting with the girls' game at 7.