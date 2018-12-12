The Ringgold Lady Tigers used a big third quarter on Tuesday night to take control and hit their free throws in the final period to pull away and claim a 66-51 home win over North Murray to stay unbeaten in region play.
Up by just a single point at the end of the first quarter, Ringgold outscored the Lady Mountaineers in the second period, 19-4, to take a 16-point lead at the break. North Murray would trim the deficit down to seven points at the start of the fourth quarter, but the Lady Tigers would connect on 12-of-16 free throws in the final eight minutes.
Rachel Akers torched the nets for 24 points. She also added 12 rebounds as Ringgold (8-1, 6-0) claimed its eighth consecutive victory. Rachel Lopez had 13 points, three assists and two steals, while Shelby Cole had 11 points and seven rebounds.
Riley Nayadley dropped in eight points and grabbed five boards. Sydney Pittman had a big night with seven points, six rebounds and 13 assists, while Maggie Reed had three points.
In the nightcap, the Mountaineers dropped the Tigers to 4-5 overall and 2-4 in Region 6-AAA play with a 47-39 victory.
Cade Nayadley had 15 points and seven rebounds for Ringgold in the loss. Logan Hullender dropped in 14 points and Dalton Green finished with seven.
Ringgold will be back at home this Friday to take on Murray County in a pair of region contests.