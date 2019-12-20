The Ringgold Lady Tigers traveled north to Beech High School in Hendersonville, Tenn. for a pre-holiday tournament and dropped a 43-38 decision to Knoxville Central in their tournament opener on Thursday night.
Rachel Akers had 16 points and eight rebounds in a losing effort for Ringgold (6-5). Maggie Reed finished with eight points, four steals and three assists, while Sydney Pittman had four points to go with six rebounds and four assists.
The Lady Tigers will play again on Friday against Harpeth Hall. Tip-off is set for 11 a.m. Eastern time.