After nine consecutive Region 6-AAA victories to begin the year, the Ringgold Lady Tigers were forced to put a mark in the loss column on Friday.
Playing at home against Coahulla Creek, the two region heavyweights battled for 32 minutes before the visiting Lady Colts were able to hang on for a 47-44 victory.
Coahulla Creek moved to 15-4 overall and 9-1 in region play, while Ringgold dropped to 13-4 overall and 9-1 in region play.
The Lady Tigers took an early 5-3 lead, but went ice-cold from the floor for after that. They endured a drought of over nine minutes without a point, allowing the Lady Colts to go on an 11-0 run.
However, with just over three minutes to go before halftime, it was the Lady Colts who suddenly couldn't buy a basket and the Lady Tigers who suddenly started to find their range.
Baileigh Pitts hit a big 3-pointer as Ringgold closed out the final 3:15 of the half on an 11-2 run to pull within 18-16 at halftime.
Coming out of the locker room, the Lady Tigers endured another dry spell as the visitors from Varnell pushed their lead out to 10 points. But once again, Ringgold would respond in the closing minutes of the quarter. A big steal by Sydney Pittman with 47 seconds left resulted in a transition lay-up by Maggie Reed to help cut the lead to 30-27 going into the final quarter of play.
An offensive put-back by Reed with just over six minutes remaining cut the lead down to one, but the Lady Colts were able to push their lead back out to six points and the advantage would remain at six with less than a minute to play.
However, the Lady Tigers weren't finished quite just yet.
A pair of free throws by Riley Nayadley with 33 seconds to go cut the lead to 46-42 and Ringgold would force a Coahulla Creek turnover before getting the ball to Rachel Akers, who connected in the paint make it a two-point game with 22 seconds remaining.
The Lady Colts would turn the ball over again on the baseline, giving Ringgold a chance to tie or take the lead. The Lady Tigers got the ball inside to Akers once again, and the junior post player appeared to draw some contact on the low block during her shot. However, no foul was called and Coahulla Creek was able to corral the rebound as Ringgold was forced to foul.
Emma Turner would make just 1-of-2 free throws with 8.8 seconds left, giving the Lady Tigers one final crack at tying the game. Akers got open for a three-point attempt, but her shot was a little too long and time would expire on Ringgold's region run.
Nayadley had 17 points, 10 rebounds, five steals and three assists for Ringgold, while Akers (five rebounds) and Reed (three steals) both finished with eight points. Rachel Lopez had four points for the Lady Tigers. Pitts ended the game with three points, while Shelby Cole and Pittman had two points each.
Ally Morrow had 12 points to lead Coahulla Creek, who will host the rematch on Jan. 26.
Coahulla Creek boys 70, Ringgold 64
In the nightcap, the Colts got hot from the outside in the opening quarter and led by as many as 11 points in the second period, only to see Ringgold whittle the gap down to six points, 30-24, by halftime.
The Colts would stay hot to open the third quarter, using a 15-6 run to push their advantage up to 15 points with 3:02 left in the quarter and the visitors would take a 48-36 lead into the fourth period of play.
The Tigers (9-8, 5-5) would open the fourth quarter on back-to-back 3-pointers by Jackson House and Chandler Johnson to cut the Colts' lead to six. It would be one of six times over the next 5:30 that Ringgold would pull to within six points, but the Tigers would never get any closer until a three-point play by Cade Nayadley with 1:52 to go made it a three-point game at 62-59.
Coahulla Creek immediately answered with a 3-pointer by Drew Sage, while a Ringgold turnover led to a lay-up by Sage at the other end of the floor, pushing the Colts' lead back up to eight points with 1:29 to play.
The Tigers, however, refused to quit. Two free throws by Nayadley and another 3-pointer by House would make it a 67-64 game with 1:02 to go. However, it would be the last points of the night for the Tigers as the Colts would hit three free throws in the final minute of play to ice the victory.
Marc Pilcher had a game-high 27 points for Coahulla Creek.
Nayadley finished with 17 points for the Tigers, while House had 14 points, including four 3-pointers, all in the fourth quarter. Jackson added 13 points. Blake Goldsmith finished with 12 and Logan Hollander chipped in with eight.
Ringgold will be back at home on Saturday as they take on county rival Heritage in a pair of non-region games, starting at 6 p.m.