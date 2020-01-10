The Sonoraville Lady Phoenix have lost just one time in Region 6-AAA play this season. That setback came on Friday, Dec, 6 with a 66-30 thumping on the road at the hands of Ringgold.
Friday night, in the friendly confines of their own home gym, Sonoraville had its chance at revenge.
However, the Lady Tigers had other plans.
Rachel Akers and Rachel Lopez each scored six points in the fourth quarter as Ringgold pulled away to beat the Lady Phoenix for the second time this season, 56-49, in a key region contest.
Ringgold (10-7, 8-2) led 30-20 at halftime, only to see the lead cut down to 40-36 by the start of the fourth quarter.
Akers finished with 14 points and four rebounds, while Lopez had 13 points and handed out seven assists. Riley Nayadley had 10 points to go with four rebounds and three assists, while Shelby Cole scored just four points, but collected four steals and pulled down a team-high 10 boards.
Results of the boys' game had not been provided as of press time.
Due to the threat of severe weather on Saturday, Ringgold's doubleheader at Coahulla Creek has been moved up to a 12 noon start. The girls' game will be played first, followed by the boys' game.