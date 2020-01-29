The Ringgold Lady Tigers assured themselves of playing some extra basketball later next month with a 54-42 victory at Murray County on Tuesday night.
Ringgold led 21-19 at intermission, but outscored the Lady Indians 15-6 in the third quarter to take control of the game. Rachel Lopez scored all of her team-high 15 points in the second half. Riley Nayadley had 10 points and pulled down seven rebounds, while Sarah Headrick finished with nine points.
Rachel Akers finished with eight points and two blocked shots. Shelby Cole had four points and five steals. Sydney Pittman had four points and five assists. Caroline Hemphill scored three points and Maggie Reed finished with one.
The victory, Ringgold's 10th in a row, boosted its record to 16-7 and gave the Lady Tigers a final 14-2 mark in Region 6-AAA. It also clinched the regular season title and assured them of being the No. 1 seed the upcoming region tournament next week.
By being the No. 1 seed, Ringgold will automatically advance to the semifinals of the region tournament, which also means they have automatically clinched a berth in the Class AAA state playoffs.
Murray County boys 67, Ringgold 50
The Tigers got 15 points each from Logan Hullender and Chandler Johnson, but it was not enough to beat the Indians in the nightcap.
Ringgold dropped to 6-17 overall and 3-13 in 6-AAA with the loss.
Ringgold will host Heritage on Friday night in the final tune-ups before their respective region tournaments. Friday's girls' game will start at 5:45 p.m.