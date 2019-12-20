The Ringgold Lady Tigers fell to 6-6 on the season with a 50-39 loss to Tennessee Division II school Harpeth Hall Friday morning in a tournament in Hendersonville, Tenn.
Ringgold fell behind 23-11 at halftime and could never make up the difference.
Rachel Akers had nine points in the loss. Maggie Reed and Riley Nayadley each had seven points with Nayadley pulling down nine rebounds and adding four assists. Rachel Lopez had six points on a pair of fourth-quarter 3-pointers, while Shelby Cole had five points and four rebounds.
Both teams shot its free throws well during the early morning game. Ringgold was 14 of 18 at the line, while Harpeth Hall went 21 of 31 to help put the game away. However, turnovers were a factor as the Lady Tigers committed 28 in the game, 19 coming in the first half.
Ringgold will conclude play in the tournament on Saturday.