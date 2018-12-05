The Ringgold Lady Tigers maintained their place atop the Region 6-AAA standings on Tuesday as they ran away from visiting Calhoun, 58-35.
Ringgold (5-1, 3-0) jumped out to a 21-4 lead after one quarter and led 36-10 at halftime as they went on to the rout. Rachel Akers had nine of her game-high 18 points in the first quarter and she also grabbed 15 rebounds and dished out four assists. Shelby Cole finished with nine points, seven rebounds and three steals.
Rachel Lopez and Sydney Pittman added eight points apiece. Lopez recorded six steals and Pittman had six boards and three steals. Riley Nayadley grabbed nine rebounds and collected three assists to go with seven points. Baileigh Pitts finished with four points, while two points by Wendy Hamby and Addi Broome rounded out the scoring.
In the boys' game, the Jackets provided the buzzkill in a 53-51 win over the Tigers. Cade Nayadley had 18 points for the Tigers (3-3, 1-2) in the loss, followed by Jackson House with 16.
Ringgold will be on the road Friday night as they make the short drive up Highway 2 to take on LFO, starting with the girls' game at 7 p.m. They will be back at David Moss Gymnasium on Saturday for a 6 p.m. region doubleheader against Haralson County.