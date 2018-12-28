After losing for the first time in 10 games on Thursday, the Ringgold Lady Tigers began a new winning streak on Friday with a 61-34 victory over Steinbrenner, Fla. in the KSA Events Tournament in Orlando.
Maggie Reed had 12 points, five rebounds and three steals in a balanced scoring effort for Ringgold (11-2). Rachel Akers had 11 points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals, while Shelby Cole added 10 points, five assists and five steals.
Rachel Lopez scored nine points. Baileigh Pitts had six points and four rebounds. Sydney Pittman had five points and five steals. Riley Nayadley had five points and grabbed 10 rebounds, while Faith Bryson scored three points to round things out.
Ringgold's girls will conclude the tournament with a game at 9:30 on Saturday morning.
The Tigers lost their opening game to Windermere Prep, Fla., 55-52, at The Rock Holiday Classic in Orlando on Thursday. Individual scoring had not been provided as of press time.
Ringgold (6-6) was scheduled to play again on Friday and Saturday.