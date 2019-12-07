An early-season Region 6-AAA showdown between two state-ranked teams turned out to be about as one-sided as it could get.
The No. 9-ranked Ringgold Lady Tigers bolted out to a 19-6 advantage after the first quarter and never took their foot off the gas as they blew out No. 8 Sonoraville, 66-30, in Ringgold on Friday.
Rachel Akers had 17 points for Ringgold (3-2 overall, 2-0 Region 6-AAA) and Maggie Reed added 15 points as the Lady Tigers built a 36-13 lead at the break before pouring it on in the fourth quarter.
Rachel Lopez finished with 10 points. Riley Nayadley had eight points and a dozen rebounds, while Sydney Pittman had five points and dished out seven assists.
Malijah Parks had 14 points for Lady Phoenix, but no other Sonoraville player scored more than five.
Sonoraville boys 68, Ringgold 41
The nightcap saw the Tigers fall to 1-4 overall and 0-2 in region play. No further information on the game was available as of press time.