One night after a big Region 6-AAA victory at Sonoraville, Ringgold's Lady Tigers made the short drive to Varnell and took down Coahulla Creek, 66-50, in a Saturday afternoon matinee.
With the victory, Ringgold improved to 11-7 overall. More importantly, they upped their region record to 9-2 and assumed first place in the standings.
Only five players scored for the Lady Tigers in the game. Rachel Akers continued an outstanding senior season with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Riley Nayadley had 14 points, eight assists and six rebounds. Sydney Pittman finished with 14 points and six steals, while Maggie Reed and Rachel Lopez had nine points each. Reed also grabbed six boards.
In the boys' game, the Tigers dropped to 5-13 overall and 2-9 in region play with a heartbreaking 44-42 lost to the Colts that wasn't decided until the final seconds. Individual scoring had not been provided as of press time.
Ringgold will be at home against Calhoun on Tuesday and they will conclude the week with a big doubleheader at cross county rival LFO on Friday.