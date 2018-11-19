Ringgold Tigers

The Ringgold Lady Tigers trailed 28-20 at halftime on Saturday and fell to Class AAAA Northwest Whitfield, 53-36, in the season opener in Tunnel Hill.

Riley Nayadley had 10 points for Ringgold, followed by Maggie Reed with nine and Rachel Akers with eight. Baileigh Pitts had five points. Sydney Pittman finished with three and Shelby Cole added one to round out the scoring.
 
Jada Griffin had 23 points to lead the Lady Bruins.
 
In the boys' game, the Bruins claimed a 59-40 victory. Individual scoring had not been provided as of press time.