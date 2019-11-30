The Ringgold Lady Tigers held visiting Northwest Whitfield to just four points in the first quarter on Friday night. However, the Blue-and-White would not be able to hang on to the lead as a big second half by Lady Bruin standout Tionna Baker lifted the visitors from Tunnel Hill to a 48-45 victory in a non-region game.
Ringgold took a 25-18 lead into intermission, but Northwest would come charging back with a 20-point third quarter to forge a 38-36 lead going into the final period.
Baker scored 16 of her game-high 21 points in the second half to pace the Lady Bruins.
Riley Nayadley had 13 points for Ringgold (1-2). Rachel Lopez finished with 10 points, followed by Rachel Akers with eight and Maggie Reed with seven.
Northwest boys 72, Ringgold 48
In the nightcap, the Tigers trailed by just three points, 19-16, after the first eight minutes. But the Bruins would methodically extend their lead throughout each of the next three quarters to pick up the victory.
Individual scoring for the Tigers (1-2) was not provided as of press time.
Both Ringgold teams will open Region 6-AAA play on Tuesday when Adairsville comes to David Moss Gymnasium for a doubleheader, starting at 6 p.m.