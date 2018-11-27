The Ringgold Lady Tigers got a 17-point, 16-rebound double-double from Rachel Akers as they pulled way in the fourth quarter to win 59-51 at Adairsville in their Region 6-AAA opener on Tuesday.
Ringgold led 30-20 at halftime, but saw the home team rally to tie the score at 40 apiece going into the final quarter. However, the visiting Lady Tigers would put up 19 points over the final eight minutes to pull away for the win.
Freshman Rachel Lopez had 12 points, including a 6-of-8 performance at the free throw line. She also had four steals and dished out four assists. Riley Nayadley had 10 points and eight boards, while Shelby Cole had six points, five assists and five steals.
Four points each from Sydney Pittman, Addi Broome and Faith Bryson, along with two points from Baileigh Pitts, rounded out the scoring for Ringgold (3-1, 1-0).
In the nightcap, the Ringgold picked up an important victory in their region debut with a 52-51 victory.
Cade Nayadley had 19 points and 11 rebounds in the win. Logan Hullender had 11 points and seven rebounds. Blake Goldsmith finished with 10 points and four assists and Jackson House had eight points for Ringgold (3-1, 1-0).
Ringgold will be back on the road Friday night as they travel to Sonoraville for another region doubleheader.