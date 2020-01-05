The Ringgold Lady Tigers took a 27-20 lead at halftime on Saturday, used a big third quarter to open things up and eventually claimed a 61-31 victory at Heritage in the first of two non-region matchups between the Catoosa County rivals this season.
Riley Nayadley led Ringgold (8-7) with 15 points. Rachel Akers had 14 points to go with five rebounds. Rachel Lopez finished with eight points and collected four steals. Shelby Cole had seven points, while Sydney Pittman had six assists to go with her seven points.
Gracie Murray had 11 points for Heritage (4-13). Riley Kokinda added six points, followed by Brooke Matherly with five and Sydnee St. John with four.
Ringgold boys 62, Heritage 53
After coming close to knocking off Murray County on Friday night, the Tigers responded by taking down the Generals in Boynton just 24 hours later.
Ringgold (4-11) scored the first 10 points of the game and led 13-2 after one quarter. Heritage (7-10) rallied to tie the game at 19 apiece and they would eventually forge a 34-31 lead in the third quarter. However, the Tigers would erupt for 24 points in the final period to regain the lead and ultimately win the game.
Logan Hullender had 23 points for Ringgold, followed by Chandler Johnson with 14 and O'Reilly Matthews with 10.
Individual scoring for the Generals had not been provided as of press time.
Ringgold will go on the road Tuesday for Region 6-AAA games at Adairsville, while Heritage will be back at home to face Pickens in a 6-AAAA doubleheader. Tip off will be at 6 p.m. for both girls' games.