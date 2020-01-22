The Ringgold Lady Tigers used a 16-4 second quarter to open up some breathing room before going on to a 42-31 home win over Haralson County on Tuesday night.
The Lady Rebels had whittled the gap down to just seven points with 2:30 left to play. However, Rachel Lopez scored all six of her points on 6 of 6 shooting at the free throw line in the final 1:13 to help ice the victory.
Riley Nayadley paced the Lady Tigers with 10 points and five rebounds, while Sydney Pittman had nine points and four steals. Addi Broome and Caroline Hemphill scored five points each. Sarah Headrick added three points, while Rachel Akers and Shelby Cole had two points each for Ringgold (14-7, 12-2), who extended its winning streak to eight in a row.
Ringgold boys 66, Haralson County 43
A very tight first half saw the Tigers (6-15, 3-11) take a 29-28 lead into intermission. But the home team would hold the Rebels to just four points in the third quarter as they pulled away for the victory. Haralson County's second basket of the third period came with just 27 seconds left on the clock.
Logan Hullender had a huge night with a season-high 31 points in the victory. Chandler Johnson went for 12 points and Brevin Massengale added six. Colter Long had five points and Tyler Camp finished with three.
Two points each from Christian Balistreri, Daniel Fow, O'Reilly Matthews and Dale Catlin added to the Tigers' total, while Caden Dodson scored one point to round things out.
Ringgold will head to Chatsworth on Friday night for a doubleheader against North Murray.