With the Region 6-AAA schedule starting to wind down, the stakes for the final few regular season games could not be higher as teams jockey for positioning and seeding in the upcoming region tournament.
Throw in a fierce county rivalry and Friday's doubleheader in Catoosa County was doubly important.
Home-standing Ringgold would get the sweep over neighboring LFO after a pair of intense ball games in front of a loud crowd at David Moss Gymnasium.
Ringgold girls 50, LFO 42
The Lady Tigers moved to 11-1 in region play (15-5 overall), but not before getting another stern test from the Lady Warriors.
LFO (8-12, 5-7) led 9-8 at the end of the first quarter and trailed 22-18 at halftime. Ringgold's lead would remain at four points going into the fourth quarter and the Lady Tigers were able to hold on down the stretch to pick up a crucial region victory.
Free throw shooting played a big key in the contest. Ringgold finished 16-of-19 on the night, while LFO was just 8-of-16 from the line.
Rachel Akers had 12 points to lead the Lady Tigers. Maggie Reed finished with 11 points and Rachel Lopez chipped in with eight. Riley Nayadley and Sydney Pittman both had six points. Shelby Cole added five and Baileigh Pitts picked up two.
For LFO, Macey Gregg led all scorers with 19 points. Anna Rountree added 13 points, followed by Milijah Williams with eight and Madison Stookey with two.
Ringgold boys 66, LFO 49
A tight first half ended with a bang as Blake Goldsmith banked in a 35-footer at the buzzer to give the Tigers (10-10, 6-6) a narrow 25-22 lead at intermission and send the crowd into a frenzy.
Ringgold's lead would be four points, 32-28, midway through the third quarter when the Tigers got some much-needed breathing room with an 11-3 run. Chandler Johnson hit two 3-pointers off the bench to key the spurt, while Goldsmith drained another three with 10 seconds to play in the quarter, giving the Tigers a 43-31 advantage with just eight minutes left to play.
The Tigers would then put the game away with a 10-3 run over the first four minutes of the fourth period.
Cade Nayadley had 19 points and was one of four Tigers in double figures. Johnson, Goldsmith and Logan Hullender all finished with 12 points. Jackson House had eight points and Kobi Baker chipped in with one as Ringgold snapped a three-game losing streak.
Ruddy Ware had 16 points and Cameron Gregg added 13 for the Warriors (11-9, 7-5), who saw a six-game winning streak come to an end. Zach Coots had nine points. Riley Mosier had five points, while Carson McCammon, James Beddington and Robie Henry all finished with two points.
Ringgold will go on the road for non-region games at Heritage on Saturday night, starting at 6 p.m. Meanwhile, LFO will not play again until Tuesday when they welcome North Murray to Fort Oglethorpe for a pair of region games.