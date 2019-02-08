Both the Ringgold Tigers and Lady Tigers are headed to the Class 3A state basketball tournament.
While the Lady Tigers determined their fate by winning the regular season region title and earning a bye to the region tournament semifinals, the Tigers punched their ticket on Thursday night with a home victory over Catoosa County rival LFO.
Ringgold improved to 13-14 with the victory, while the Warriors' season ended with a 12-14 mark. No further details on the game had been provided as of press time.
Sonoraville girls 57, LFO 36
The Lady Warriors had beaten the Lady Phoenix, 47-46, last week in Fort Oglethorpe, but Sonoraville would storm out to a 25-7 lead after one quarter and never looked back.
No individual scoring for the Lady Warriors had been provided as of press time. LFO finished its season with an 11-16 overall record.
The Region 6-AAA tournament semifinals will start at 4 p.m. on Friday as the second-seeded Coahulla Creek girls take on third-seeded North Murray. The Lady Tigers will battle Sonoraville at 7 in the other girls' semifinal game.
The third-seeded Coahulla Creek boys will take on second-seeded Calhoun at 5:30 p.m. in a semifinal game, while the Tigers will take on top-seeded North Murray at 8:30 for a spot in Saturday's championship game.