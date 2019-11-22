The high school hoops season will start in earnest tomorrow as Ridgeland High School will play host to its annual Thanksgiving Classic.
Nine different schools representing three different states will participate in the event, which will be held over a four-day span.
The action starts Saturday at 4 p.m. as the Murray County girls face Heritage. The boys' game featuring those same two schools will tip-off at approximately 5:30. The evening session will see a doubleheader between Coahulla Creek and Gordon Lee, starting with the girl's game at 7.
An entire day of action is on tap for Monday starting at 1 p.m. as the Murray County girls take on the host Lady Panthers. The boys' game between those two teams will take place at 2:30, followed by a doubleheader between Ringgold and Signal Mountain at 4 and 5:30. The night will conclude with Heritage versus Coahulla Creek at 7 and 8:30.
On Tuesday, Dade County and Murray County will square off in the 1 and 2:30 p.m. games. Coahulla Creek and Ridgeland tip off at 4 and 5:30, followed by Gordon Lee and Signal Mountain at 7 and 8:30.
The Classic will conclude with four games on Wednesday evening. The Heritage girls will take on Dade County at 4 p.m., followed by the Heritage boys against North Sand Mountain (Ala.) at 5:30. Old rivals Ringgold and Ridgeland will close things out with games at 7 and 8:30.