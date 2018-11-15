The annual Ridgeland Thanksgiving Classic will tip off this Saturday afternoon at Panther Gymnasium and feature 20 games spread out over a four-day period.
The action gets going at 4 p.m. with Murray County's girls taking on Dade County before the boys' game follows at 5:30. At 7, Heritage's girls will face Coahulla Creek, which will be followed by the boys' matchup at 8:30.
Four more afternoon games are on tap for Monday, beginning with the Ringgold girls versus Chattanooga Notre Dame at 4. The boys' game between those two schools will be played at 5:30, while the 7 p.m. game features the Heritage Lady Generals against Murray County. The boys' game will close out the day at approximately 8:30.
Six games are on the slate for Tuesday, starting at 1 p.m. with the Notre Dame girls against Coahulla Creek and followed by the boys' game at 2:30. At 4, Murray County will face the host Lady Panthers, while the Indians and Panthers will square off at 5:30. The two evening games will see Gordon Lee and Dade County clash at 7 (girls) and 8:30 (boys).
The Classic wraps up on Wednesday. Heritage's girls and Notre Dame will battle at 1, to be followed by the boys' game at 2:30. Coahulla Creek and Dade County will take the court for games at 4 (girls) and 5:30 (boys), while old rivals Ringgold and Ridgeland will close things out at 7 (girls) and 8:30 (boys).
There will be more basketball on tap for early next week away from Ridgeland as well. Gordon Lee's teams will head north to Hixson to take on the Wildcats at 5:30 and 7 p.m. on Monday and LaFayette will be a part of the Thanksgiving Classic at Boyd-Buchanan on Monday and Tuesday.
LFO's boys and girls will take part in the Chattanooga Christian Thanksgiving Tournament, which begins on Tuesday and continues next Friday and Saturday.