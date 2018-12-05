The Ridgeland Panthers and Lady Panthers welcomed Southeast Whitfield to Rossville on Tuesday, but the visitors from Dalton would leave town with a pair of region victories.
In the opener, Ridgeland had to play without three starters who are currently nursing injuries and dropped a 65-53 decision.
Makenzie Howard and Kiera Foster had 11 points each for the Lady Panthers (0-5, 0-3). McKenna Lentych had 21 points for the Lady Raiders.
In the nightcap, the Panthers and Raiders were tied at 18 apiece after one quarter, but Southeast would outscore Ridgeland 19-4 in a decisive second quarter before going on to an 84-55 win.
Fred Norman, Jr. had 15 points for Ridgeland (0-5, 0-3), who saw 10 players get in the scoring column. Chris Turner and Jordan Blackwell had nine apiece, followed by Ethan Moyer with six.
Murphy Flood had 24 points for the Raiders and Andrew Fowler dropped in 20.
Ridgeland will hit the road for region games at Gilmer on Friday night.