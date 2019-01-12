The Ridgeland Lady Panthers trailed by just seven points at the end of the first quarter, but were outscored by visiting Pickens, 25-6, in the second period and the Dragonettes would go on to an 81-33 victory on Friday.
Mykenzie Weaver had 29 points for Pickens, who connected on eight 3-pointers as a team.
Fran King had 10 points for Ridgeland (3-16, 0-8). D'Erika Ervin had nine points, including a 7-of-8 performance at the free throw line. Kia Wade had six points. Cordasia Watkins and Hannah DeSalvo had three points apiece, while Makenzie Howard finished with two.
In the nightcap, the Panthers led 37-32 at halftime and took a 46-44 lead into the fourth quarter. However, the Dragons would erupt for 23 points in the final period and went on to score a 67-60 Region 6-AAAA victory.
Fred Norman led all scorers with 26 points for the Panthers (2-16, 0-8). Riley Harrison had 10 points. A'zavier Blackwell finished with nine, while Ethan Moyer netted six. Four points by Chris Turner, three from Nathan Carver and two from Cedric Shropshire completed the scoring for Ridgeland.
Seth Bishop had 23 points for Pickens, who went 13-of-17 at the free throw line as a team.
Ridgeland will travel to Gordon Lee for a Saturday doubleheader, starting with the girls' game at 4 p.m.