BASKETBALL: Ridgeland's Brylee Dunn named Walker County Girls' Player of the Year

Some players can score, some players can rebound and some can find ways to block shots.
But a player that can do all three and do them all on a consistent basis is a luxury in high school basketball.
Ridgeland had such a player this year in senior center Brylee Dunn, this year’ Walker County Girls’ Player of the Year.
Somewhat quietly, Dunn turned in one of the best all-around seasons for a Lady Panther player in recent history, averaging 14.2 points, 11.3 rebounds and nearly two assists and one steal per game, while her 6.5 blocks a night was fifth in the state of Georgia and 16th nationally, according to regular season stats complied by MaxPreps.com.
“She had a great senior year,” Ridgeland head coach Ryan Pipes explained. “Last year, our goals for her were to defend and make the open shots when they became available. We didn’t need her to score a lot because we had some other girls that could score.
“But coming into this year, we had to change her role. We told her she was going to be the focal point of most of our offensive possessions and, defensively, we knew she was going to be matched up against some of the other teams’ better players. We told her she was going to have to contribute on both ends of the floor and she did a great job with that.”
In addition to 16 double-doubles and three triple-doubles, Dunn had a season-high 25 rebounds in a win versus LFO and torched Southeast Whitfield for 21 points, 19 rebounds and 10 rejections.
Dunn becomes the fifth Ridgeland player to win or share Walker County Girls’ Player of the Year honors and Dunn said it was great to join that exclusive club.
“We struggled at times (this past season), but we were able to get through it as a team,” she said. “I just knew I had to shoot more (this season). I knew the ball would go in if I would just shoot it. It’s nice to win the award since Sarah (Meadows) won it last (for Ridgeland).”
While Dunn said she worked on her ball-handling skills more in the off-season, it was blocked shots that she became known for, turning it practically into an art form.
“Most of the time I’ll let opposing players catch the ball and let them go to let them think they’ve got the layup before I come from behind and get the block,” she said. “I take a lot of pride in it.”
Over the summer, Pipes said he tried to discourage Dunn for going after so many of her opponents’ shot attempts for fear of his go-to-player getting in foul trouble. He said it wasn’t until he took a closer look at Dunn on film early in the regular season that he finally understood what she was doing.
“We would go to camps over the summer and the officials weren’t calling her for any fouls, but we told her that they probably would during the regular season,” he explained. “Then the regular season games started and they still weren’t calling her for the fouls, so I started watching the film and realized that they weren’t calling any fouls because she was getting the blocks clean. She was getting them after the ball had come out of other players’ hands and she was putting some of them into the wall or up in the bleachers.”
Pipes recalled a scrimmage against the Ridgeland boys’ junior varsity team when Dunn made her defensive presence known.
“One of the boys, a freshman, went up for a shot and Brylee nearly put the ball up in the weight room above the gym floor,” he said with a laugh. “That pretty much ended practice that day.”
Dunn said she has been in talks with both Berry College and local juco Chattanooga State - where Meadows played this past season - and hopes to continue to play next season.
As for Pipes, he knows he’ll have his hands full trying to fill the big shoes Dunn will leave behind.
“Every graduating class has players who are tough to replace,” he said. “She’ll be a really tough one to replace for everything she did offensively and defensively, but she was also a player that showed up every day and led by example.
“She’s not the most vocal leader. She’s not going to go ‘rah-rah’ all the time, but she’s there and gives you everything she has every day.”