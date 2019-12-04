The Ridgeland Panthers and Lady Panthers opened play in Region 6-AAAA Tuesday night, but the Black-and-White found the road not to their liking as they dropped pair of games at Northwest Whitfield.
Northwest girls 70, Ridgeland 22
The Lady Bruins flexed their muscles by opening up a 50-10 halftime lead and never looked back. Autumn Wylie had 18 points for the home team.
Kia Wade, Cordasia Watkins and Fran King all had four points each for Ridgeland (1-4, 0-1), while Annabel Hill and Macie Boren both chipped in with three.
Northwest boys 81, Ridgeland 41
The Panthers trailed by just two points, 15-13, after one quarter of play. However, the Bruins erupted for 33 points in the second quarter alone and lead 48-27 at intermission before adding to their advantage in the second half.
Blane Greene had 19 points for the Bruins.
Kobe Lewis led all scorers with 20 points for Ridgeland (1-4, 0-1). Kyan Clark added seven points. Chris Turner and King Mason both finished with five points, while Jordan McLin added four.
Ridgeland will be back at home on Friday to host Pickens in another region game. Dade County will come to Ridgeland for a Saturday matinee.