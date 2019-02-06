There's no place like home, as the old saying goes, but it appears as though the Ridgeland Panthers don't mind playing at Southeast Whitfield as a second option.
In 2017, the Panthers upset the host Raiders on their own home floor to qualify for the state tournament for the first time since 2008. Last season, Ridgeland once again knocked off the favored Raiders at Southeast to punch another ticket to the state tournament.
Just three weeks ago, the Panthers picked up their only region victory of the regular season with a 55-41 win over the Raiders in Dalton and back at Southeast Whitfield on Tuesday night in the 6-AAAA tournament, the stakes were a little higher, but the result turned out to be a familiar one.
Seventh-seeded Ridgeland led 30-22 at halftime, trailed briefly in the fourth quarter, but came back to knock off second-seeded Gilmer, 57-53, and officially become Cinderella for the upcoming Class 4A state tournament.
"We must like that floor and I'm glad we'll be back (on it Thursday night)," head coach Matt King said. "This is why we love sports. Anything can happen on a given night."
Fred Norman scored 10 of his game-high 20 points in the fourth quarter to help his team pull off the upset. Ridgeland lost both games to the Bobcats in the regular season, both by identical 68-42 scores.
Ethan Moyer knocked down four 3-pointers and had 16 big points for the Black-and-White, while Riley Harrison chipped in with 11 points. A'zavier Blackwell finished with five points. Cedric Shropshire chipped in with three and Chris Turner added two for Ridgeland, who hit seven total 3-pointers on the night and made 10-of-12 shots at the free throw line.
"I can't tell you how proud I am of the kids, especially to beat an opponent that beat us up twice this year," King added. "The guys were determined to make some special happen tonight and they did it. Now we're one win away from having to go back to Sam's and restock the concession stand. If that happens, I'll be skipping through the aisles."
However, for the Panthers (4-20) to host a first-round state playoff game, they will have to get past Heritage. The third-seeded Generals also punched its ticket to state on Tuesday with a 63-48 victory over sixth-seeded Pickens.
Heritage (16-10) trailed by two points at the end of first quarter before forging a 32-28 lead at halftime. The two teams would both score 11 points in the final period, but the Generals enjoyed a 20-9 advantage in the third.
Will Allen had 19 points in the win, followed by Kobe McAllister with 16 and Nolan Letzgus with 11. Cade Collins finished with seven points. Cooper Terry had six, while Clint Petteys and Cade Kiniry both added two points apiece.
Thursday semifinal between Ridgeland and Heritage will begin at 5:30 p.m., while the other semifinal will pit top-seeded LaFayette against fourth-seeded Southeast at 8:30 p.m. The Raiders knocked off fifth-seeded Northwest in Tuesday's other game.