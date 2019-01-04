The Ridgeland Lady Panthers got three 3-pointers and 17 points from D'Erika Ervin in a 56-27 home victory over visiting East Ridge on Friday. The Lady Panthers took control of the game by outscoring the Lady Pioneers in the third quarter, 20-3.
A pair of freshmen also got into the act as Cordasia Watkins had nine points and Annabel Hill finished with eight for Ridgeland (3-13 overall).
In the nightcap, Tyrone Martin's 24 points proved to be too much for the Pioneers, who handed the Panthers a 66-50 loss in the interstate battle.
Riley Harrison had 15 points for Ridgeland (2-13). Fred Norman finished with 11 points. Dillon Johnson had nine and Chris Turner finished with five.
Ridgeland will be back at home on Saturday to take on longtime rival LFO in a pair of varsity games.