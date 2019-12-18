The Ridgeland Lady Panthers picked up their first Region 6-AAAA victory of the season with a thrilling 42-40 home win over Heritage on Tuesday night.
Ridgeland (3-8, 1-4) rallied from an 11-2 deficit after the first quarter and cut the Lady Generals' lead to 22-16 at halftime. They would shave two more points off Heritage's advantage going into the fourth quarter before scoring 18 points in the final period to pick up the victory.
The Lady Panthers led by five with 29 seconds remaining, but Heritage would close the gap to 41-40 late. Payton Buchanan went to the line with three seconds to go and made 1 of 2 free throws. It would prove to be the final margin of victory as Heritage was unable to get off a final shot before the buzzer.
Annabel Hill and Fran King each scored 11 points in the win, while Sydney Davis went for eight points.
Freshman Lauren Mock scored a game-high 20 points for the Lady Generals (2-9, 0-5). Gracie Murray added seven points and Sydnee St. John finished with six.
Heritage boys 66, Ridgeland 47
The Generals would earn the split on the night as they outscored the Panthers 19-9 in the fourth quarter to break open what had been a somewhat close ballgame for three periods.
Cooper Terry connected on three 3-pointers and went 8 of 10 at the free throw line to finish with a game-high 19 points in the victory. Caden Snyder had nine points, while Kobe McAlister and Carson Palmer had eight points each for Heritage (5-6, 2-3).
Ethan Moyer also hit three 3-pointers and finished with 18 points for Ridgeland (3-8, 1-4). Chris Turner dropped in nine points and Kyan Clark added seven.