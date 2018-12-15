It took a little longer than expected, but the stars finally aligned for the Ridgeland Lady Panthers on Friday night.
Playing across state lines in East Ridge, Tenn., the Lady Panthers got a big night from junior Fran King as they turned back the Lady Pioneers, 43-27, for their first victory of the season.
"What I'm really proud of is that our girls, even though we've struggled, have really stuck with it and played hard every single time we've been out there," head coach Ryan Pipes said. "Our scores may not reflect it, but we've had games that were just one or two-possession games in the fourth quarter and teams would get hot against us late or something like that. But it did feel good to come here and get this one though."
Ridgeland connected on seven 3-pointers, five off the fingertips of King, who drained two in the first quarter and three more in the third as she dropped in a game-high 19 points.
"We still don't have our full team out there tonight, but it was good to at least have two of them back," Pipes added. "This is Fran's first game back. She's really only played about two games so far this year (because of injury) and D'Erika (Ervin) was back too. To have them both back was great and it really helped."
Ridgeland jumped out 17-7 after the first quarter and led 26-13 at the break before 13 more points in the third quarter put the game away. Ridgeland's defense was solid all night long, never allowing East Ridge more than seven points in any quarter.
Ervin finished with eight points in the win. Ciera Foster had four points, followed by Makenzie Howard and Asia Silmon with three each. Two points apiece from Kiera Foster, Cordasia Watkins and Kia Wade rounded out the scoring for Ridgeland (1-7).
The Panthers, however, would not be as fortunate as the Black-and-White endured a very cold shooting night in Catherine McNeely Gymnasium and dropped a 71-36 decision.
The Pioneers led 15-7 after the first quarter before opening the second period on an 11-2 run that took up the first 4:20 of the quarter and built up a 17-point cushion.
East Ridge would connect on nine 3-pointers on the night and they would pour it on in the second half, outscoring the Panthers 41-20 over the final 16 minutes.
Fred Norman had 13 points to lead Ridgeland (0-8). Khris Walker and Cedric Shropshire had six points each. Dillon Johnson and Riley Harrison each finished with four points. Nathan Carver picked up two points and Nate Davis had one to cap the night for the Panthers.
Ridgeland will be back at home on Saturday for a matinee doubleheader against visiting Dade County. The Lady Panthers' game will start at 3 p.m.