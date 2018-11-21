The Ridgeland Panthers and Lady Panthers got their seasons going on Tuesday as they faced Murray County at the Ridgeland Thanksgiving Classic.
The Lady Panthers dropped their opener to the Lady Indians, 67-37. Freshman Cordasia Watkins led the Lady Panthers with nine points, followed by Ciera Foster and D'Erika Ervin with seven apiece. Makenzie Howard had six points, while Asia Silmon and Annabel Hill had four points each for Ridgeland (0-1).
The Panthers hung tough against the Indians in the boys' game, but ultimately dropped a 74-62 decision.
Fred Norman had a team-high 18 points for Ridgeland. Riley Harrison finished with 17, while Cedric Shropshire went for 10. Ethan Moyer had seven points. Khris Walker and Kobe Lewis had four points each, while A'zavier Blackwell added two for the Panthers (0-1).
Ringgold will be the next opponent for Ridgeland's teams as they close out this year's Thanksgiving Classic on Wednesday at 7 and 8:30 p.m.